Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:METV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:METV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 115,066 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 195,478 shares.The stock last traded at $11.07 and had previously closed at $11.17.

Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $512.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.23.

Get Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,452,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF by 373.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 70,005 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF Company Profile

The Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (METV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Ball Metaverse index. The fund is a passively-managed ETF investing in globally-listed equities spanning various industries, all relating to what it defines as a future iteration of the internet. Stocks are selected by a committee and weighted in tiers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.