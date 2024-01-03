Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 57,328 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 86,766 shares.The stock last traded at $24.75 and had previously closed at $24.87.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $567.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day moving average is $24.27.

Institutional Trading of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,209,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,590 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,130,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,782,000 after purchasing an additional 830,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 3,110.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 685,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,279,000 after purchasing an additional 664,126 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 508,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,303,000 after purchasing an additional 167,790 shares during the period. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 200,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 26,844 shares during the period.

About Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF

The Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE UK RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies from the United Kingdom. FLGB was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

