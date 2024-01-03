Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 412,185 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 575,592 shares.The stock last traded at $7.27 and had previously closed at $7.32.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $191.50 million during the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 3.95%.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Borr Drilling by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 261,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 17,134 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Borr Drilling by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 389,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 51,418 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Borr Drilling by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 1,219,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,657,000 after buying an additional 192,649 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Borr Drilling by 462.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 420,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 345,405 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Borr Drilling in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

