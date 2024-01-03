CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Short Interest Down 6.0% in December

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the November 30th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CIG shares. HSBC raised CEMIG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.90 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded CEMIG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $3.20 to $2.60 in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

Shares of CEMIG stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.31. The stock had a trading volume of 427,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,765. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.44. CEMIG has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CEMIG stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Free Report) by 66.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,533,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410,006 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.16% of CEMIG worth $7,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

