Short Interest in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Decreases By 6.0%

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,290,000 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the November 30th total of 24,770,000 shares. Currently, 10.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Frontier Communications Parent

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 150,000 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.93 per share, with a total value of $2,839,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,912,895 shares in the company, valued at $736,621,102.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,827,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,906,000 after purchasing an additional 118,939 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 76,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 36,838 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,545,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after purchasing an additional 704,857 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,404,000. Finally, JANA Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,569,000.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FYBR traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,470. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average of $18.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Frontier Communications Parent has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $30.83.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Frontier Communications Parent’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

