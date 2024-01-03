Cenovus Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 14,295 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 124% compared to the average daily volume of 6,388 call options.

Institutional Trading of Cenovus Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth about $887,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth about $340,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 5.0% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 36,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the second quarter worth about $28,867,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 9.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,291,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,787,000 after acquiring an additional 458,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of CVE traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.86. 2,369,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,859,141. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.50. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of $14.97 and a 52 week high of $21.37. The company has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 2.13.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.84 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.1008 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 25.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVE shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CVE

About Cenovus Energy

(Get Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.