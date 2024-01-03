Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.60

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.60 and last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 85229 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.

CHS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chico’s FAS in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.60 price target on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $938.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.38.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $505.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.65 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 24.68%. Research analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 333.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 54.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands; and franchise locations in Mexico and domestic airports. The company operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brands.

