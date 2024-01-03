Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Exelon Call Options (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 8,858 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 230% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,686 call options.

EXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.45.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.25. 1,467,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,463,601. Exelon has a 12-month low of $34.05 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The firm has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. As a group, analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,981,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,649,000 after buying an additional 3,558,691 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,856,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,769,000 after buying an additional 837,508 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,236,000 after buying an additional 343,201 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,931,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,004,000 after acquiring an additional 415,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Exelon by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,848,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,673,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

