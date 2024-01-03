Canaan Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 11,049 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 251% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,146 call options.

Institutional Trading of Canaan

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canaan in the first quarter worth $256,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canaan in the first quarter worth $55,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Canaan by 22.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canaan in the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Canaan in the first quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Canaan alerts:

Canaan Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of CAN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.10. 23,385,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,214,771. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.12. Canaan has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $3.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Canaan ( NASDAQ:CAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. Canaan had a negative net margin of 154.49% and a negative return on equity of 69.41%. Analysts expect that Canaan will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Canaan in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Canaan from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAN

About Canaan

(Get Free Report)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.