Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the November 30th total of 57,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Several research firms recently weighed in on IPHA. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Innate Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Innate Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.
IPHA stock remained flat at $2.80 during trading on Wednesday. 29,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,326. Innate Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $3.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.74.
Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for cancer patients in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), an Anti-C5aR Antibody; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; IPH6401, an BCMA-targeting NK cell engager; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager that targets CD123 proprietary multi-specific antibody format; and IPH62, an B7-H3-targeting NK cell engager.
