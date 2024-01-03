Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the November 30th total of 57,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on IPHA. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Innate Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Innate Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innate Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innate Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Innate Pharma by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 23,012 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Innate Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innate Pharma by 389.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 57,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

IPHA stock remained flat at $2.80 during trading on Wednesday. 29,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,326. Innate Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $3.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.74.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for cancer patients in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), an Anti-C5aR Antibody; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; IPH6401, an BCMA-targeting NK cell engager; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager that targets CD123 proprietary multi-specific antibody format; and IPH62, an B7-H3-targeting NK cell engager.

