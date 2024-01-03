Legacy Financial Group LLC Acquires 7,010 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.0% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 108.4% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.29. 817,328 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.45 and its 200-day moving average is $91.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

