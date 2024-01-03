Legacy Financial Group LLC Has $8.92 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Legacy Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,135 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 0.0% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,070,023 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

