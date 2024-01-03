Affinity Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,471 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 44.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FDMT. SVB Leerink raised 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Leerink Partnrs raised 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ FDMT traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $21.20. The stock had a trading volume of 58,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,607. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.34. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $24.10.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.43. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 436.30%. The business had revenue of $20.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.

