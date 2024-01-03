Affinity Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 11.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter worth $2,188,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 9.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Peter R. Matt purchased 6,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.30 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 92,182 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,714,934.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMC traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.12. 118,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,155. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.05. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $58.09.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 8.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

