Affinity Wealth Management LLC Acquires 444 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,536,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,324,267,000 after buying an additional 95,396 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 98,126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,744,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,196,243,000 after acquiring an additional 16,727,671 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,569,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960,552 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,653,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $687,808,000 after purchasing an additional 198,522 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,704,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,028 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DD traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.38. The stock had a trading volume of 443,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,348. The company has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.80 and a 12 month high of $78.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 14.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DD. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DD

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.