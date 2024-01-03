Affinity Wealth Management LLC Has $7.77 Million Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. Lattice Semiconductor accounts for about 1.6% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $7,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 353.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 37,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 29,290 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 90,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 33,460 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ:LSCC traded down $2.65 on Wednesday, reaching $65.75. 429,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,413. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.40. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $51.96 and a 52 week high of $98.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.04.

Insider Activity

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $192.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.03 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 40.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $123,278.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,788.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 20,293 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $1,168,673.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,164.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $123,278.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,788.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,766 shares of company stock worth $4,782,390. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on LSCC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.33.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

