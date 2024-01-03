Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Purchased by Affinity Wealth Management LLC

Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $4,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Cameco during the second quarter worth $825,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cameco by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,648,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,973,000 after purchasing an additional 713,888 shares during the period. Azarias Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 12.1% in the third quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 514,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,409,000 after buying an additional 55,380 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,792,000 after buying an additional 1,631,122 shares during the period. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at $880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CCJ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Cameco from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. TD Securities raised their target price on Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,256,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,290. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 95.50 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.13. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.16 and a fifty-two week high of $46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $428.65 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.088 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

