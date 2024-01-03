Legacy Financial Group LLC Takes $166,000 Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Diageo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Diageo by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Diageo by 2.9% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 4.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.8% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.
Diageo Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of DEO traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.61. 283,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,975. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $135.63 and a 1-year high of $190.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.06 and a 200-day moving average of $158.27.
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.
