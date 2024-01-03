Legacy Financial Group LLC Takes $166,000 Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Diageo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Diageo by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Diageo by 2.9% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 4.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.8% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of DEO traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.61. 283,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,975. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $135.63 and a 1-year high of $190.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.06 and a 200-day moving average of $158.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on DEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($37.18) to GBX 2,950 ($37.57) in a report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,898.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DEO

Diageo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.