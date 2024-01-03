Channel Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Channel Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.3% of Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 26,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.50. The stock had a trading volume of 8,550,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,005,916. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.17. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

