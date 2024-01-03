Channel Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Channel Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway comprises approximately 1.1% of Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth about $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,888,000 after purchasing an additional 193,116 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,260,000 after purchasing an additional 22,984 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $125.25. The company had a trading volume of 212,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,403. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $80.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $126.68.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.53%. Research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $0.5811 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$173.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.21.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

