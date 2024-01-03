Channel Wealth LLC Has $750,000 Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Channel Wealth LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the quarter. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 247.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSIE traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.08. 209,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,244. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.96. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $32.80. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

