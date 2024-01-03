BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Shares Sold by Channel Wealth LLC

Channel Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,026 shares during the quarter. Channel Wealth LLC owned about 0.08% of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 33.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 13.2% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 62,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 7,256 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 24.0% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,685,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,138,000 after acquiring an additional 519,812 shares during the last quarter. 25.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,115. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.37. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.42%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.