Channel Wealth LLC Sells 20,087 Shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Channel Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,087 shares during the quarter. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSCO. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 50.0% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in FS Credit Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Denver Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 10,049 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 49.6% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 74,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 24,797 shares in the last quarter. 29.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FSCO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,961. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.34.

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at FS Credit Opportunities

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.08%.

In related news, Director Philip E. Hughes, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.65 per share, with a total value of $28,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,452.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

