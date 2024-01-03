Channel Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Channel Wealth LLC reduced its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000.

VYM traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $111.78. 479,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,541. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $112.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.51 and a 200-day moving average of $106.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

