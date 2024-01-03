ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,648 Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 402,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF makes up approximately 12.0% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC owned 1.30% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $17,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of LRGF stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.66. 23,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,874. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.81 and a 200 day moving average of $44.94. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $38.56 and a 52-week high of $48.50. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

