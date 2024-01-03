Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD) Shares Sold by Channel Wealth LLC

Channel Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the quarter. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 40,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Board of Commissioners of Public Lands lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Board of Commissioners of Public Lands now owns 1,341,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,008,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 48,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 13,010 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 199,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFFD traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,613. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $17.37 and a 1 year high of $21.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.91.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

