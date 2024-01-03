Channel Wealth LLC Has $345,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Channel Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 43.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 10,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 44,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentum LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 186,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,696 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,777,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,600,109. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.37. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $264.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.94 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

