Affinity Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,673 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF comprises 3.6% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Affinity Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.35% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $17,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XHB. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 4,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of XHB stock traded down $2.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.94. 1,266,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,082. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a twelve month low of $61.21 and a twelve month high of $96.92.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

