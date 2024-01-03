IAG Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 873.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.53. 6,508,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,706,887. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.96. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $39.45.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

