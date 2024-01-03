IAG Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 26.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 61.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 21,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MDYG traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.97. 182,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,095. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $64.17 and a 1-year high of $76.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

