IAG Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,027 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 3,931.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 511.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,525 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $506,000.

Get Invesco MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PBUS traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.34. 956,994 shares of the company traded hands. Invesco MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $24.94 and a 12-month high of $28.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.