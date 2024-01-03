SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SDY. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,075,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

SDY traded down $1.20 on Wednesday, reaching $124.28. The company had a trading volume of 110,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,627. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $132.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.23 and a 200-day moving average of $119.98. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

