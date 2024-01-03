IAG Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. IAG Wealth Partners LLC owned 3.06% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $41.54. 138,852 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market cap of $394.63 million, a P/E ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.43. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $31.52.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

