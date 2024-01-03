IAG Wealth Partners LLC Buys 15,657 Shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,657 shares during the period. Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

OMFS traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.56. 70,095 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $357.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.55 and its 200 day moving average is $35.49.

About Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFS was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

