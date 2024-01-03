Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Position Raised by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,588,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,318,000 after purchasing an additional 108,137 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,047,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,970,000 after purchasing an additional 71,096 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,972,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,450,000 after purchasing an additional 299,173 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 545,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after purchasing an additional 75,337 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.97. 1,931,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,022,993. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.18. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2105 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.