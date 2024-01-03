J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 979 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $4.36 on Wednesday, reaching $207.55. The stock had a trading volume of 212,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,943. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $216.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.31. The company has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.