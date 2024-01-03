J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 6,899 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 254,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its position in AT&T by 2,188.0% during the second quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $17.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,171,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,951,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.31. The company has a market capitalization of $123.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

