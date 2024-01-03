Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Short Interest Up 16.0% in December

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the November 30th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 539,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Camtek from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Camtek from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Camtek from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Camtek from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $67.25. The company had a trading volume of 91,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,535. Camtek has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $71.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.82. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $80.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.25 million. Camtek had a net margin of 25.75% and a return on equity of 19.08%. Analysts expect that Camtek will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAMT. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camtek in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Camtek in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camtek in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 116.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

