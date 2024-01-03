Short Interest in Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS) Drops By 12.9%

Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the November 30th total of 68,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Biophytis Price Performance
BPTS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.66. 117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,758. Biophytis has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $9.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.30.
About Biophytis
