Short Interest in Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS) Drops By 12.9%

Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the November 30th total of 68,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

BPTS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.66. 117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,758. Biophytis has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $9.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.30.

About Biophytis

Biophytis SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases. Its therapeutics focuses on targeting and activating key biological resilience pathways that could protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological and environmental stresses including inflammatory, oxidative, metabolic, and viral stresses that lead to age-related diseases.

