Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Short Interest Update

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,900 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the November 30th total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Crescent Capital BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Crescent Capital BDC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCAP traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.93. The stock had a trading volume of 79,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,784. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.47. The company has a market capitalization of $627.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Crescent Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $48.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.12 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 10.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crescent Capital BDC will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Capital BDC Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.69%. This is a boost from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Capital BDC

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCAP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 393.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. 47.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

Further Reading

