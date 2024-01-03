Short Interest in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Declines By 13.3%

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the November 30th total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 735,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Cellebrite DI during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Stock Performance

NASDAQ CLBT traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $8.36. The company had a trading volume of 105,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,613. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.60. Cellebrite DI has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $8.85.

About Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 119.62% and a negative net margin of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cellebrite DI will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

