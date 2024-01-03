First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Short Interest Update

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the November 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARZ. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $803,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 16,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 252.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 29,630 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Stock Down 1.5 %
NASDAQ:CARZ traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.47. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.58. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $59.58. The stock has a market cap of $43.58 million, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.27.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Dividend Announcement
About First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF
The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 5 Reasons Under Armour stock may not trade under $10 for long
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- 4 takeaways from the first day of trading in 2024
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Intel stock: Analysts are expecting multi-year highs
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.