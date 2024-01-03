First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Short Interest Update

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the November 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARZ. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $803,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 16,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 252.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 29,630 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF alerts:

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:CARZ traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.47. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.58. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $59.58. The stock has a market cap of $43.58 million, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.27.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2232 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.