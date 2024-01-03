Short Interest in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Decreases By 12.6%

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the November 30th total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 352,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 21.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 7.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Clarus by 1.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

CLAR traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.31. 80,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,057. The stock has a market cap of $240.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.03. Clarus has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.10). Clarus had a negative net margin of 21.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $100.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.84 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clarus will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.44%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLAR. StockNews.com raised shares of Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Clarus in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Clarus in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

