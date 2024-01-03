Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the November 30th total of 1,590,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 423,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Chimerix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMRX remained flat at $0.96 during trading on Wednesday. 70,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,693. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.05. Chimerix has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $2.13.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22 million. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 7,486.24% and a negative return on equity of 36.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chimerix will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Chimerix

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Chimerix during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chimerix during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Chimerix by 77.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.17% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating tumors, which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in glioma patients; ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist that demonstrated enhanced non-competitive DRD2 antagonism relative to ONC201, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors; ONC212, an imipridone agonist of the orphan G protein-coupled receptors (GPCR) tumor suppressor GPR132, as well as ClpP for solid tumors and hematological malignancies, including pancreatic cancer and leukemias; and CMX521, a nucleoside analog antiviral drug candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) infection.

