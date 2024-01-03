Steem (STEEM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $18.86 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000569 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a market cap of $111.50 million and approximately $18.86 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Steem has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,374.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.01 or 0.00152479 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $236.18 or 0.00545535 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00009203 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00047044 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $158.05 or 0.00365073 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00203705 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 452,318,898 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

