Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 303,566 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 207,527 shares.The stock last traded at $13.00 and had previously closed at $13.20.

Sendas Distribuidora Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average is $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Get Sendas Distribuidora alerts:

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Sendas Distribuidora had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 1.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 64.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 1,181.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.