Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 303,566 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 207,527 shares.The stock last traded at $13.00 and had previously closed at $13.20.
Sendas Distribuidora Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average is $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.79.
Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Sendas Distribuidora had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 1.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile
Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sendas Distribuidora
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 5 Reasons Under Armour stock may not trade under $10 for long
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 4 takeaways from the first day of trading in 2024
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Intel stock: Analysts are expecting multi-year highs
Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.