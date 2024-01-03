Cosmos (ATOM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $289.93 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $10.23 or 0.00023626 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.90 billion and approximately $289.93 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00085706 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00032938 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00008308 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005573 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 381,395,857 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

