GateToken (GT) Market Capitalization Achieves $493.25 Million

GateToken (GT) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One GateToken token can currently be purchased for $4.97 or 0.00011491 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GateToken has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. GateToken has a market capitalization of $493.25 million and $1.81 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GateToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005042 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00018657 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,347.57 or 1.00126984 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00010459 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00203643 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003626 BTC.

About GateToken

GT is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,147,071 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 99,147,069.73630996 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 5.13194966 USD and is down -1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,378,579.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.