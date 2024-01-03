Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 121,012 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 162,284 shares.The stock last traded at $93.01 and had previously closed at $93.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Logitech International from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Logitech International from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Logitech International from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on LOGI

Logitech International Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.80.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.42 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 8.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 16.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Logitech International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in Logitech International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 19,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Logitech International by 9.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Logitech International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.