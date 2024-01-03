Axie Infinity Trading 15.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and approximately $132.75 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for approximately $8.08 or 0.00018657 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005042 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,347.57 or 1.00126984 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00011491 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00010459 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00203643 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003626 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,162,754 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 132,040,366.96947305 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 9.01459899 USD and is down -3.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 398 active market(s) with $85,722,617.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

